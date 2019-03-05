Largest Middle East Military Exercise Features Army, Marine Ground Troops in Multi-Domain and Urban Defense by Todd South – Army Times

At the center of a recent Middle East exercise that saw the U.S. partner with 28 other nations for theater movement on land, air, sea and simulated cyber and electronic warfare threats, soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division put steel on target and practiced urban attacks with Jordanian counterparts.

The large-scale exercise builds capacity of other nations, working through field training, live fires and command post exercises with European NATO members and Middle East partners, said Maj. Gen. David Hill, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central Command.

It was all part of Eager Lion, a Jordan-based exercise that’s been running annually since at least the 1990s, when it was called Infinite Moonlight. The first officially titled Eager Lion exercise was bilateral, with the United States and Jordan, took place in 2011…