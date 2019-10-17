Kurds Say Turkey Is Shelling Key Syrian Town, Testing Cease-Fire by Sune Engel Rasmussen – Wall Street Journal

Turkey shelled Ras al-Ain in northeastern Syria in violation of its cease-fire, Kurdish forces said, preventing evacuations from the border town at the center of a fight testing the viability of a pact negotiated with the U.S.

On Saturday, sporadic fire from machine guns, mortars and artillery continued around the besieged town, according to local and foreign activists in the area. In Tal Tamar, a small town south of Ras al-Ain, members of the Kurdish YPG militia were burning tires to obscure visibility for hovering Turkish drones.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces accused Turkey of failing to comply with the pact it struck with the U.S. two days ago. It was unclear whether Saturday’s strikes were carried out by Turkey or allied Syrian rebel groups on the ground…