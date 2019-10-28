Kurdish Fighters Withdraw From Syrian Border Area as Cease-Fire Ends, Russia Says by Sune Engel Rasmussen – Wall Street Journal

The last remaining Kurdish fighters exited Syria’s northern border area as a cease-fire period ended on Tuesday, Moscow said, clearing the way for Russia and Turkey to secure the area.

Under an agreement struck a week ago by Ankara and Moscow, Turkey agreed to suspend its military offensive in Kurdish-held territories for 150 hours to allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw, under Russian oversight. Light fighting had persisted throughout the week and intensified as the deadline approached on Tuesday evening.

“The withdrawal of armed units from the territory where the security corridor should be created has been completed ahead of schedule,” said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to the official Russian news agency, TASS…