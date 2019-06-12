Kosovo Celebrates 20th Anniversary of NATO Intervention

Voice of America

Kosovo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of a NATO intervention that drove out Serbian troops and helped end a crackdown that left more than 10,000 ethnic Albanians dead.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright are taking part in ceremonies Wednesday in Pristina.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by more than 100 countries.

Serbia refuses to accept Kosovo's independence.

Kosovo's 1998-99 war ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign that halted the killings and expulsions of Kosovo Albanian citizens by Serbian security forces in a two-year counter-insurgency after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia.