Knowledge Wins Podcast (JFK Special Warfare Center and School): Great Power Competition

“Knowledge Wins Episode 4 - Great Power Competition”

Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfjAuUkcg_s

Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QMj59GTClc

Part 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6GVFPFw0gY

Synopsis: COL Bryan Groves and MAJ Steve Ferenzi from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) G-5 Strategic Planning Division discuss "Great Power Competition” and ARSOF’s role in support of the National Defense Strategy in this three-part series hosted by the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School. They describe how USASOC is approaching the simultaneous challenge of executing daily C-VEO operations, contributing to competition against China and Russia below the level of armed conflict, and preparing to support the Army and Joint Force in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. Their discussion offers vignettes to highlight ARSOF’s irregular warfare efforts across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and examines the utility of C-VEO as a “way” to compete with the Nation’s adversaries.

