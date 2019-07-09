Kismayo Attack: At Least 26 Dead as Gunmen Storm Somali Hotel – BBC News

At least 26 people, including a prominent journalist and several foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a hotel in southern Somalia.

A suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building.

Journalist Hodan Naleyah and her husband are thought to be among the dead.

Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed the attack.

A local politician, three Kenyans, three Tanzanians, two Americans and one Briton were also killed, authorities say…