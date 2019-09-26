Japan Sees Rising Threats From China, North Korea, Russia by Mari Yamachuchi – Associated Press

Japan has raised its caution level about North Korea’s missile capability, saying in a defense report that the country resumed missile tests while taking no concrete denuclearization steps and had succeeded in making miniaturized warheads.

The annual defense paper, approved Friday by the Cabinet, underscores Japan's fear of being targeted by its neighbor. Its reaction to the North's recent tests contrasts with a low-key response from the United States.

"Taking into consideration its technological maturity acquired by nuclear tests, North Korea seems to have already achieved miniaturization of warheads to place atop ballistic missiles," said the report, which last year only mentioned it as a possibility…