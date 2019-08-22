Israel Says it Struck Iranian 'Killer Drone' Sites in Syria – BBC News

Israel has struck Iranian military sites in Syria to prevent what it said was a pending drone strike by Iran.

Israel's military rarely acknowledges operations in Syria, but it claimed on Saturday its strikes had prevented an attack on Israel "using killer drones".

PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his military's "major operational effort".

Israel is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since civil war broke out there in 2011, to try to prevent Iran gaining a foothold.

An Israeli military spokesman said the strikes on Saturday targeted Iran's Quds force in Aqraba, south-east of the capital, Damascus…