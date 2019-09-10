Islamic State Targets New York City and Police With Online Propaganda by Ben Chapman – Wall Street Journal

Islamic State has ramped up threats against New York City and New York Police Department officers in recent weeks, counterterrorism officials said in interviews.

The overseas terrorist organization has been targeting New York City with a new flood of online propaganda that shows bloody images of police and digitally-faked threatening messages in subways, the officials said in interviews.

The rise in violent messages, which officials say are circulated online and intended to inspire and instruct potential terrorists, has persisted since it was first detected in July. Officials said the increase doesn’t represent an immediate threat to public safety and isn’t linked to Wednesday’s 18th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001…