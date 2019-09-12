Islamic State Releases Purported Audio Message From Leader Baghdadi by Isabel Coles – Wall Street Journal

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ordered his followers to redouble their efforts to further the extremist group’s cause, in an audio message apparently aimed at raising morale after it lost control over its self-proclaimed caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq earlier this year.

The purported Baghdadi message follows Islamic State’s April release of what was the first known video footage of him in nearly five years. Severely weakened by the five-year military campaign that forced it underground in March, the extremist group remains a potent threat after reverting to insurgency while seeking to inspire attacks globally.

“O soldiers of Allah everywhere, know that what is coming is good…so the efforts must be redoubled and one’s best must be given in all aspects, whether in preaching or media or military or security,” Baghdadi said in a 30-minute recording, according to monitoring group SITE Intelligence…