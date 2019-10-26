Islamic State Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Is Dead, Trump Says by Gordon Lubold and Raja Abdulrahim – Wall Street Journal

The U.S. military targeted the head of Islamic State in a raid in northwestern Syria that U.S. officials said resulted in the death of an individual—an operation that, if successful, would remove the operational and spiritual leader of the group the U.S. has been attempting to defeat for the past several years.

Those officials said the individual targeted was Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of Islamic State, but they wouldn’t confirm if he was killed in the raid. The White House announced late Saturday that President Trump would be making a major statement on a foreign policy matter Sunday morning. The White House declined to elaborate.

Turkish and Iraqi officials said on Sunday they had knowledge of the raid…