Islamic State Group: Europe Has Ticking Time Bomb In Prison Camps – BBC News
Like a bad movie where you've already seen the ending, history now risks repeating itself in a dangerous corner of the Middle East.
Kurdish-run camps and detention centres confining tens of thousands of Islamic State (IS) fighters and their dependents are boiling over with frustrated rage.
This month, spurred on by Turkey's incursion into Syria and encouraged by their fugitive leadership, they have vowed to break out and wreak revenge on both their captors and the West, reconstituting themselves as they did in 2013…
From our article above:
From our article above:
"Ultimately, the problem comes down to this. Unless there is a secure and humane resolution to the issue of those thousands displaced by the collapse of the IS caliphate then this will be a ticking time bomb that Europe and other parts of the world will live to regret."
Given that conservative elements in the U.S./the West -- as the Brexit and the election of President Trump would seem to indicate -- given that these folks now seem to have joined with the conservative elements in the Greater Middle East -- this, in:
a. Standing hard against the political, economic, social and value "changes" demands that were made, in earlier years, by their respective "progressive" governments.
(These such "change" demands -- being made by their respective "progressive" governments -- so as to better provide for and better benefit from such things as globalism, globalization and the global economy?)
And in:
b. Looking and moving backward, instead, with the hope of returning to a time when their, respective, conservative values, attitudes and beliefs held more sway. (In this regard, consider the similarity, and the similar appeal, of the Caliphate and the Make America Great Again movements.)
Given this such more comprehensive and complete description of "the problem" today (one which might best be described -- not a "ticking time bomb" -- but, instead, as a "bomb that has already gone off?"),
a. Given this such description of the (already-realized?) "problem,"
b. What then is the more-comprehensive and complete "solution" that we need to craft today?
(Note: From a conservative point of view, one might suggest that there is no problem -- or at least less of a problem today than before -- this, given that:
a. By way of the conservative rebellions (in the Greater Middle East and in the U.S./the West also)
b. The "modernization" efforts -- which had been for many years made by the U.S./the West both at home and abroad -- BOTH of these such "modernization" efforts now had come to a screeching halt; from example, and from a foreign policy point of view in this case, as the below statements would seem to confirm:
From President Trump's speech to the UN in 2017:
"We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions, or even systems of government, but we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties: to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation.”
“Strong sovereign nations let diverse countries with different values, different cultures, and different dreams not just coexist, but work side by side on the basis of mutual respect.”
https://qz.com/1081499/unga-2017-trump-mentioned-sovereignty-21-times-in-a-speech-heralding-a-new-american-view-of-the-world/
From former British Prime Minister Theresa May:
“It is in our interests – those of Britain and America together – to stand strong together to defend our values, our interests and the very ideas in which we believe,” she said.
"This cannot mean a return to the failed policies of the past. The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/theresa-may-donal
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
Both the Greater Middle Eastern conservative rebellions -- and the U.S./Western conservative rebellions also -- both of these would seem to have their origins in, shall we say, a "revolt against further modernization."
If such indeed is the case -- and if, as I indicate above, efforts at achieving "further modernization" have now, with the Brexit and the election of President Trump, been formally and officially abandoned by the U.S./the West -- both at home and abroad
(This, even though further modernization may be critically necessary -- both at home and abroad -- for example, so as to adequately provide for one's national security in the age of globalism, globalization and the global economy?)
Then, from that such perspective, are not ISIS problems -- such as those addressed in our article above -- are not these such problems best seen as being (a) "left over" problems; this, (b) from an earlier age?
(To wit: From a time when "further modernization" efforts, both at home and abroad, were undertaken with great zeal by the U.S./the West.)
Considered in this way, what then is the best way to deal with these such, shall we say, (a) "left over" problems from (b) an earlier age?