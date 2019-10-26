Islamic State Group: Europe Has Ticking Time Bomb In Prison Camps – BBC News

Like a bad movie where you've already seen the ending, history now risks repeating itself in a dangerous corner of the Middle East.

Kurdish-run camps and detention centres confining tens of thousands of Islamic State (IS) fighters and their dependents are boiling over with frustrated rage.

This month, spurred on by Turkey's incursion into Syria and encouraged by their fugitive leadership, they have vowed to break out and wreak revenge on both their captors and the West, reconstituting themselves as they did in 2013…