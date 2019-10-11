Islamic State Affiliates Break Free From Camp in Syria by Isabel Coles, Raja Abdulrahim and David Gauthier-Villars – Wall Street Journal

Hundreds of foreign women and children linked to Islamic State escaped from a camp in northeastern Syria when Turkish-backed fighters attacked it, U.S.-backed Kurdish forces controlling the area said, raising fears that the Turkish offensive will undermine American efforts to eliminate the extremist group.

The incident occurred at the camp of Ain Eissa, located along a highway Turkey had identified as strategic in the offensive it launched last week to drive Syrian Kurdish forces away from its border.

The Kurdish-led administration that runs northeastern Syria said Islamic State affiliates inside the camp took advantage of the Turkish attack to overpower the guards and force the gates open, allowing 785 people to run away. A humanitarian worker in contact with people in Ain Eissa said the camp’s management had fled after Turkish bombardment in the area…