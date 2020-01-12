Iraqi Security Forces Push to Regain Control of Cities from Protesters by Isabel Coles – Wall Street Journal

BAGHDAD - Iraqi security forces on Saturday regained control over some areas in central Baghdad and southern cities after an influential cleric withdrew his support for widespread protests, clearing the way for the government to end a nearly four-month-old uprising.

The push on the part of Iraqi security forces to dislodge the protesters provoked deadly clashes, raising fears that a final assault will result in more bloodshed. At least four protesters were killed with live ammunition and tear gas fired by security forces as they sought to reopen a highway and several intersections in Baghdad and the southern city of Nassiriya, according to medics and security.

Around 500 people have already been killed since the protests began in October, according to the Iraqi Human Rights Commission. Despite the state’s violent response, protesters have refused to give up on demands for an overhaul of the political system dominated by parties that have failed to bring prosperity to the country 17 years since it became a democracy. The protesters have also rejected foreign interference in the country’s affairs, particularly by Iran…