Iraq Says Joint Operations With US-Led Coalition Resume Against Islamic State Group by Samya Kullab – Associated Press

BAGHDAD - Joint military operations with the U.S.-led coalition to counter the Islamic State group have resumed after a nearly three-week pause, an Iraqi military statement said Thursday.

Meanwhile, anti-government protesters called for 1 million Iraqis to take to the streets Friday in what they said was a “last chance” for the protest movement to build on momentum gained after followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr packed up and left last week.

The pause in joint anti-ISIS operations came amid heightened tensions after a Washington-led airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad…