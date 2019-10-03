Iraq Faces Political Crisis After Days of Deadly Protests by Qassim Abdul-Zahra - Associated Press

Iraq faced the prospect of a deepening political crisis Saturday, after four days of unrest left at least 64 people dead, and authorities lifted a round-the-clock curfew in the capital meant to quell the anti-government demonstrations.

By early afternoon, dozens of protesters began gathering in the streets around Baghdad's main Tahrir square, which remained closed to cars by heavy security. Shops and traffic returned to normal elsewhere in the city.

The unrest is the most serious challenge for Iraq since the defeat of the Islamic State group two years ago…