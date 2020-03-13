Iraq Base Housing American Troops Hit by New Strike, Sustaining Tensions by Isabel Coles and Ghassan Adnan - Wall Street Journal

BAGHDAD—Rockets struck an Iraqi base housing American troops on Saturday, lowering any expectations of de-escalation after U.S. strikes on an Iran-backed militia in response to the killing of two of its troops at the same base this week.

At least 25 rockets fell on Camp Taji early Saturday, wounding three coalition members, coalition spokesman Col. Myles Caggins said. Two members of the Iraqi air force command were gravely wounded in the strike, an Iraqi military spokesman said.

The spokesman said the rockets had landed near the part of the base used by American and other foreign troops from the international coalition working with Iraq to combat Islamic State.

Such attacks are usually carried out at night but Saturday’s occurred in broad daylight…