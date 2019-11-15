Iran Protests: UN Fears Dozens of People Have Been Killed – BBC News

Dozens of people may have been killed in Iran since Friday during protests against a sharp rise in petrol prices, the UN human rights office says.

A spokesman urged security personnel not to use excessive force, including firing live ammunition, and called for access to the internet to be restored.

Amnesty International said it had received credible reports that at least 106 protesters in 21 cities had died.

Iran's government has denounced those on the streets as "rioters".

The current situation is unclear because of the near-total internet shutdown, which started late on Saturday, but protests have been held in dozens of cities and towns…