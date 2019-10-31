Iran Finds Itself in Crosshairs of Arab Protesters by Sune Engel Rasmussen, Ghassan Adnan and Nazih Osseiran – Wall Street Journal

The largest mass protests to hit Iraq and Lebanon in decades are posing a direct challenge to the influence Iran has gained in both countries as demonstrators seek to overturn the political order.

Late Sunday, protesters in the holy Shiite city of Karbala torched the Iranian consulate with Molotov cocktails, hauling an Iraqi flag up on the compound walls. Security forces killed three people when dispersing the crowd with live ammunition, according to Iraq’s human-rights commission.

Over the last decade, Iran has leveraged instability in the Middle East to expand its footprint in the region. But as paramilitary groups backed by the Islamic Republic have gained political clout, protesters are holding Tehran responsible for the poor governance and violence meted out by its allies…