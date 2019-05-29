The Insufficiency of U.S. Irregular Warfare Doctrine by John A. Pelleriti, Michael Maloney, David C. Cox, Heather J. Sullivan, J. Eric Piskura and Montigo J. Hawkins - Joint Force Quarterly 93
As the United States enters a new era of near-peer competition, current irregular warfare (IW) doctrine is insufficient to counter adversary irregular strategies intended to disrupt and degrade the Nation over time. China and Russia, Iran and North Korea, and violent extremist organizations (VEOs) have been using irregular methods, including information, cyber, drug, economic, and unconventional warfare, to avoid and offset U.S. conventional military advantages. While aware of threats, U.S. strategists struggle to define them, as evidenced by the frequent use of nondoctrinal, poorly defined terms such as hybrid, gray zone, nontraditional, unconstrained, and asymmetric warfare. The doctrinal terms irregular warfare and unconventional warfare (UW) provide a common point of departure for the discussion, but are incomplete, generally not well understood, and often misused. To be successful in this new era of irregular competition, U.S. planners must reassess and update IW-related terms, concepts, and authorities required to counter irregular threat strategies...
With regard to such things as IW -- or whatever might be the best term here -- let us consider the following:
Q1: What is it that our 2+2+1 opponents fear most?
A1: The U.S./Western way of life, way of governance and values, attitudes and beliefs.
Q2: What "weapon," then, should we bring to bear most powerfully against them?
A2: Again, U.S./Western way of life, way of governance, values, etc.
Q3: Is this happening today?
A3: Absolutely not -- as the below information confirms:
BEGIN QUOTE of British Prime Minister Theresa May:
“It is in our interests – those of Britain and America together – to stand strong together to defend our values, our interests and the very ideas in which we believe,” she said.
"This cannot mean a return to the failed policies of the past. The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over.”
END QUOTE
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/theresa-may-donald-trump-us-uk-no-longer-foreign-intervention-iraq-afghanistan-a7548551.html
BEGIN QUOTE of President Donald Trump:
"We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions, or even systems of government, but we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties: to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation.”
“Strong sovereign nations let diverse countries with different values, different cultures, and different dreams not just coexist, but work side by side on the basis of mutual respect.”
END QUOTE
https://qz.com/1081499/unga-2017-trump-mentioned-sovereignty-21-times-in-a-speech-heralding-a-new-american-view-of-the-world/
Q4: Why has our such "weapon" not been utilized against our 2+2+1 opponents of late/why has it been, shall we say, "shelved?"
A4: Because we believe that the use of our such "weapon" -- in the recent past/during the post-Old Cold War period -- this has resulted in states and societies, and individuals and groups (think, for example, of our 2+2+1 opponents), (a) "girding their loins for war;" this, over (b) exactly this such amazing "threat" to their very existence.
Q5: Thus, by "shelving" our most potent "weapon" today -- and, thereby, "appeasing"/"placating" our opponents -- we believe that (a) via this exact such process (b) we can achieve "a better peace?"
A5: That seems to be thinking.
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
The problem here, of course, being that:
a. Although we have "backed off,"
b. They, given their great success in causing us to "back off," have simply "kept coming."
This suggesting that the U.S./the West may need to "saddle up" (or at least clearly threaten to "saddle up") our most potent "weapon" (see my A1 and A2 above) once again;
This, so as to cause our 2+2+1 opponents to decide if they really do -- in such circumstances -- want to "put their ass in the sling" once again.
(Nothing to be lost from this such approach; this, given that NONE of our 2+2+1 opponents have responded "in kind" -- and/or favorably -- to our such "backing off"/our such "appeasement/placating" strategy?)