The Indigenous Approach Podcast: 1st Special Forces Command Vision

The Indigenous Approach Podcast (from 1st Special Forces Command) discusses the 1st Special Forces Command Vision Document. The podcast episode is accessible through any of the below links.

Episode 2 – Vision for 2021 & Beyond:

MG Brennan, BG Marks, CW5 Holton, CSM Munter, and COL Croot discuss the command’s recently-published vision document.

Vision Document: https://www.soc.mil/USASFC/ Documents/1sfc-vision-2021- beyond.pdf

