India Braces for Ruling on Ancient Hindu-Muslim Dispute by Bill Spindle and Krishna Pokharel – Wall Street Journal

AYODHYA, India—This ancient city has long been the center of a struggle for the soul of India.

After a nearly 70-year-long legal battle, the Supreme Court of India is about to decide who gets control of a small patch of land here, in a case that pits Hindus against Muslims—and could reshape the world’s largest democracy.

“I have been waiting for the day,” said Hajari Lal, a 61-year-old Hindu activist who arrived here 27 years ago in a movement to build a temple on a site where a mosque stood for hundreds of years.

Mr. Lal said he joined the mass of demonstrators who tore down the mosque on that day in 1992. Inspired, he decided to stay until the hoped-for temple rose.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce a ruling Saturday concerning the site where the mosque stood, prompting the government to expand the robust presence of local police and soldiers in the city…