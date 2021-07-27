Illicit Tactical Progress: Mexican Cartel Tactical Notes 2013-2020

Robert J. Bunker and John P Sullivan, Editors

SWJ has released a new curated collection Illicit Tactical Progress: Mexican Cartel Tactical Notes 2013-2020 chronicling documenting the evolution of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by Mexican cartels and criminal armed groups (CAGs).

This Small Wars Journal-El Centro Anthology contains a prologue on Gang and Cartel ‘Lessons’ for the Streets by retired LASD Commander Sid Heal, and introduction and conclusion by SWJ-El Centro Senior Fellows Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan, eight years of ‘tactical notes’ covering documented cartel and gang TTP evolution (2013-2020), an afterword by gang specialist Gabriel C. Morales, and a postscript by retired Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Field Division intelligence head Gary J. Hale.

This book is an eye-opener that may be an appalling representation of current events in Mexico, but it is based on factual reports of the strength, manner, and frequency of the cartel violence that occurs every day in Mexico. ... As long as the cartels continue to keep their wars inside Mexico and as long as Mexico does not ask for US help, the status quo will continue, and we will see this level and scope of violence incrementally increase in that nation. – Gary J. Hale, DEA (Ret.)

Source: Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan, Editors, Illicit Tactical Progress: Mexican Cartel Tactical Notes 2013-2020. Bloomington: Xlibris, 2021.