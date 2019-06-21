Human Rights Chief Bachelet: Islamic State Captives 'Must be Tried or Freed' – BBC News

The UN says tens of thousands of Islamic State fighters and family members being held in Iraq and Syria must be tried or released.

Human rights chief Michelle Bachelet also called on countries to take responsibility for their citizens and take them back if not charged.

The last IS strongholds fell in March and some 55,000 people are being held, including thousands of foreigners.

But many nations have shown reluctance to bring their citizens back.

The countries fear prosecutions of IS fighters may be difficult and public opinion is often strongly against repatriation…