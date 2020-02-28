How an Outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt Became a Defining Moment for the U.S. Military by Dan Lamothe and Shawn Boburg – Washington Post

As a coronavirus outbreak swept through a U.S. aircraft carrier crippled off the coast of Guam, the ship’s commander tapped out an email urging senior Navy leaders to evacuate most of the 4,800 sailors onboard.

Capt. Brett Crozier opened his March 30 message to three admirals by saying he would “gladly” follow them “into battle whenever needed.” But the skipper of the USS Theodore Roosevelt shifted to his concern that the Navy was not doing enough to stop the spread of the virus, and acknowledged being a part of the sluggish response….

The email, copied to a handful of Navy captains, is at the heart of a crisis that erupted into public view after a four-page memo attached to it was published in the news media.

The note set off a chain reaction that included acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly’s decision to relieve Crozier of command and Modly’s resignation amid an outcry after audio emerged of him insulting the captain in an address to Roosevelt sailors…