Houthis Say US Reaper Drone Shot Down, Release Video, Pics

Houthi Rebels Say US Reaper Drone Shot Down, Release Video, Pics by Paul McLeary - Breaking Defense

In recent days, Houthi rebels in Yemen have released video footage and photos of what they claim is an American MQ-9 Reaper being shot down and crashing in Yemen.

The video and images have yet to be confirmed, but a report from CNN today that a Reaper had been shot down in the Red Sea by what US officials claim was likely an Iranian missile fired by Houthi rebels, raises new questions over how active the tense situation in the Persian Gulf has become.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon today, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the US was planning to “make contingency plans should the situation deteriorate,” in the region…