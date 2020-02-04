‘High-Ranking’ al-Shabab Leader Killed in U.S. Strike by Shawn Snow – Military Times

U.S. Africa Command said an April 2 airstrike in Somalia killed a high-ranking and foundational member of the al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group known as al-Shabab.

The airstrike located in Bush Madina, Somalia, about 135 miles west of Mogadishu killed a total of three jihadis, including Yusuf Jiis — a Shabab leader who had held several positions and helped facilitate the jihadi group’s violent attacks throughout East Africa, AFRICOM said.

“This individual was a key leader in the al-Shabaab organization," Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, the AFRICOM commander said in a news release. “He was violent, ruthless, and responsible for the loss of many innocent lives. His removal makes Somalia and neighboring countries safer.”

AFRICOM previously told Military Times it has slightly increased the pace of strikes against the Shabab militants as it sees the group as a growing threat to U.S. interests…