Free Burma Rangers – Open Volunteer Positions 6 September 2024

Editor's Note: The Free Burma Rangers have been doing incredible work in Burma for decades. Please support them here: https://www.freeburmarangers.org/donations/.

Please go to this link if you are interested in volunteering: https://www.freeburmarangers.org/2024/09/06/open-volunteer-positions/

Information email: info@freeburmarangers.org

Open Volunteer Positions

6 September 2024

Given the high number of messages from interested applicants that FBR receives, we are currently only seeking volunteers who can fill specific roles and have prerequisites and/or prior work experience in a similar field of work. If you are interested in joining the FBR team, we ask that you prayerfully consider if you are willing and able to fill one of the following roles. The positions listed below will be updated regularly if they have been filled and/or if others become available.

All positions are based in Southeast Asia at FBR’s administrative headquarters unless otherwise noted. Please be advised that all volunteer positions are unpaid and FBR does not offer visa support at this time. All long-term positions require a minimum of a two-year commitment.

Finally, we recognize that many potential volunteers are interested in front line relief operations. In order to serve in our Operations Department, volunteers are expected to serve in a support capacity first (such as the open positions below) so that they are fully equipped to help on the front lines.

Current Open Positions

Physicians, Physicians Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners

FBR is seeking physicians, physicians assistants and nurse practitioners with an emphasis on family physicians, pediatricians, internal medicine, OB/GYN, and general surgery who are willing to commit any timeframe greater than one month. Providers must be willing and able to practice in an off-grid, remote environment with limited access to standard medical equipment. A moderate level of physical fitness is required.

Patient Care Appointment Coordinator

The Patient Care Appointment Coordinator assists in coordinating all activities for the FBR Patient Care Team, which manages case referrals from FBR’s Jungle School of Medicine Kawthoolei. This includes coordinating medical appointments for referred patients as well as ensuring that daily needs of room and board for the patient and a caregiver are met. Previous experience in case management may be relevant to this position and some medical knowledge is helpful. Facility with new languages is also a plus. This individual is a key player on the support team, ensuring adequate communication and resource allocation that is vital to successfully bringing help, hope and love to patients in need.

Medical Supply Coordinator

The Medical Supply Coordinator helps procure, process, and ship medicine and medical supplies needed to support relief operations and FBR’s Jungle School of Medicine Kawthoolei. They report to the Medical Department Manager. Attention to detail and a high level of organization are necessary for this position; some knowledge of medicine and medical supplies is also helpful.

Communications Specialist

The Communications Specialist assists in the management and operation of critical communications equipment including satellite internet systems, satellite phones, mobile phones, etc. The Communications Specialist helps to establish secure communications standards and protocols. Attention to detail, a high level of organization, and the ability to predict and troubleshoot IT issues in a variety of environments are useful in this position.

Report Writer

Report Writers support the Reporting and Information Department and FBR’s mission of “getting the news out” by collecting information from FBR field teams and staff to create and prepare reports for publication. Strong writing and editing skills in the English language are required, as well as the ability to work in a highly collaborative environment. A working knowledge of the situation and background of the locations FBR operates, or a willingness to self-educate, is also helpful.

Publications Specialist

The Publications Specialist supports the Reporting and Information Department and FBR’s mission of “getting the news out.” The Publications Specialist serves FBR by leading and executing the creation of FBR’s annual print publications. Previous experience in publications and familiarity with publications programs such as the Adobe suite of products is highly recommended. This individual must have attention to detail, ability to work on a deadline, flexibility and willingness to collaborate, and exceptional communication skills.

Public Affairs/Social Media Manager

The Public Affairs/Social Media Manager is responsible for managing multiple chat groups and FBR’s official social media platforms, all of which are used to disseminate FBR’s field reports in various formats. This role involves maintaining communication with various stakeholders, ensuring the dissemination of accurate and timely information, and providing information to external entities such as news agencies, investigative reporters, and for sanction proposals/court cases. This individual will work directly with multiple information sources as well as various area specialists to develop appropriate content. This position requires initiative and a high level of attention to detail. Some familiarity with the areas in which FBR works is also helpful.

Deputy Supply Leader

The Deputy Supply Leader will work with FBR’s existing supply team to organize and procure all material needed to support operations and the overall mission of the organization. The Deputy Supply Leader reports to the Supply Leader. Must be organized, willing to work a flexible schedule, able to operate a manual transmission vehicle, and comfortable driving in a foreign city.

Gospel Resource Interpreter

The Gospel Resource Interpreter (GRI) is a part-time position within FBR’s Gospel Partnership Department that has the potential to develop into a paid staff position for ethnic language speakers. The GRI is engaged not merely in translating but interpreting Biblical materials in both written and verbal forms, thus thinking with the head and the heart, to contextualize Biblical messages and materials in culturally relevant and appropriate ways. Spoken and written proficiency in English and Burmese is required and proficiency in Karen is preferred.

Application and Media Developer: Gospel Partnership Department

The Application and Media Developer (AMD) is a new position within the Gospel Partnership Department. The AMD will report to FBR’s head Chaplain but work most closely with the Resource Coordinator on a daily basis. The AMD is expected to envision ways to engage others with the gospel in digital formats that can be understood and utilized in cross-cultural contexts.

Short Term Volunteer, 3-6 Months (SLOTS FULL THROUGH MID 2025)

Short Term Volunteers serve FBR in Southeast Asia by performing all necessary tasks that support the overall mission of FBR, mainly clerical and practical tasks. Applicants are required to have an AAA international drivers license and be able to drive manual transmission vehicles. This role is primarily office-based, and field time in Burma and/or the Middle East is possible, depending on demonstrated skills and the needs of the organization, but not guaranteed. Short-Term Volunteers are expected to commit to approximately 20 hours a week for 3-6 months, with most volunteers serving approximately 3 months. When applying for a long-term position with FBR, successful Short-Term Volunteers are given preference.

To learn more or if you are interested in any of these positions, please email FBR’s Volunteer Coordination Team at info@freeburmarangers.org with the subject line: “Volunteer Inquiry_Your Full Name” to begin the application process.

Thank you and God bless you,

Free Burma Rangers