France Summit: Macron and Sahel Partners Step Up Jihadist Fight – BBC News

France and nations from Africa's Sahel region have agreed to step up military co-operation to fight the jihadist insurgency there.

Forces will be placed under one umbrella and efforts focused on tackling the Islamic State group, they said after a summit in Pau in France.

They also urged the US to maintain its support amid reports it might lessen its military presence in Africa.

Jihadist attacks on civilians and troops have been on the increase.

This is despite the presence of thousands of troops from both the countries affected and France…