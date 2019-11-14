France Plans to Host Ukraine Peace Summit to End Conflict by Ann M. Simmons – Wall Street Journal

MOSCOW—European leaders will meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia next month in an effort to advance rocky negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said a summit between Mr. Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take place on Dec. 9 in France.

The news came a day after a Dutch-led investigation released new information further implicating Russia in the 2014 downing of a Malaysian passenger jet over Ukraine, an incident that badly inflamed tensions between the West and Russia…