The Fourth Age: The Future of Special Operations

https://jsou.edu/Press/PublicationDashboard/239

Edited by:

August Cole, PW Singer

Edited Volumes

Published on 10/2/2023

This anthology of fictional stories helps us visualize a future era of special operations. Through their creative talents and subject matter knowledge, the authors realistically portray what is within the realm of possible. They draw upon lessons of the past while imagining the future.

Topics

Fiction