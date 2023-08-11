Access the 192 anthology HERE.
The Fourth Age: The Future of Special Operations
Edited by:
August Cole, PW Singer
Published on 10/2/2023
This anthology of fictional stories helps us visualize a future era of special operations. Through their creative talents and subject matter knowledge, the authors realistically portray what is within the realm of possible. They draw upon lessons of the past while imagining the future.
