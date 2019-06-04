Four Takeaways on How the Army Can Better Set the Stage for Winning Future Large-Scale Combat by Todd South – Army Times

The Army finds itself in a strange in-between phase of warfare as it looks to meet and surpass its near-peer competitors while simultaneously emerging from two decades of counterinsurgency and counter terrorism warfare.

The evolving concept to become the doctrine of multi-domain operations is one way they’re trying to get there. But leaders will need to work between the “competition” and “armed conflict” spaces to make it happen.

In a recent post on Training and Doctrine Command’s Mad Scientist blog, Army veteran and former director of TRADOC’s threats directorate Gary Phillips detailed four ways the Army can better prepare itself over the next decade...