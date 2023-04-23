Forza alla Legge: Studi Storici su Carabinieri, Gendarmerie e Polizie Armate

Forza alla Legge: Studi Storici su Carabinieri, Gendarmerie e Polizie Armate (Force to Law: Historical Studies on Carabinieri, Gendarmerie and Armed Police) edited by Flavio Carbone has just been released in FVCINA di MARTE 14 by the Società Italiana di Storia Militare or Italian Society of Military History (SISM).

The edited collection was curated by Lt Col Flavio Carbone, PhD, a Carabinieri officer and Member of the SISM and Nuova Antologia Militare (NAM) Boards and president of the Committee of Military Archives within the International Commission of Military History. The volume was published as part of the FVCINA di MARTE series co-ordinated by Professor Virgilio Ilari, President of SISM and Director of NAM.

The text contains a preface by Professor Ilari, an introduction by Dr. Carbone, and fourteen chapters on the history of gendarmerie, carabinieri, and constabulary (or stability police) forces in Italian, French, or English. The concluding chapter, "The Establishment of the Mexican Guardia Nacional (2012-2019): A Gendarmerie Force for Crime Wars and the Fourth Transformation of Mexico" by SWJ–El Centro Senior Fellows John P. Sullivan and Nathan P. Jones recounted the development of Mexico’s Guardia Nacional (National Guard).

Source: Flavio Carbone, Ed., Forza alla legge Studi storici su Carabinieri Gendarmerie e polizie armate (Fvcina N. 14). Rome: Società Italiana di Storia Militare (SISM), 2023.