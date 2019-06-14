Five Names to Watch as Trump Searches for His Next Defense Secretary by Leo Shane III, Aaron Mehta and Joe Gould - Military Times

For the second time in six months, President Donald Trump is searching for his next defense secretary.

After enjoying stability atop Pentagon leadership for the first two years of his presidency, Trump has been unable find a permanent appointee for his Defense Department Cabinet post since Jim Mattis was forced out of office on Jan. 1.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan was announced as that replacement last month, but on Tuesday withdrew his name from consideration amid reports of past domestic violence incidents involving his family. Army Secretary Mark Esper will take his place while a new nominee is chosen.

Who that will be remains unclear. In the last few months, former Army Vice Chief of Staff Jack Keane has been touted as a potential pick, but he has said publicly he is not interested in the job. White House officials have not yet offered a timeline for a new nominee.

Here’s a look at some of the likely names being considered…