Ex-Intelligence Chief Says He Told Maduro of Colombian Guerrilla Camps in Venezuela by Anthony Faiola - Washington Post

The highly classified map shows a Colombian guerrilla camp on the southern bank of a hydroelectric plant in the picturesque foothills of the Venezuelan Andes. Allegedly led by a leftist fighter known as “Commander Lenin,” it’s one of several heavily armed outposts of combatants said to be fighting against the Colombian government while engaging in extortion, kidnapping, assassinations and drug trafficking from bases in Venezuela.

And according to Venezuela’s former intelligence chief, President Nicolás Maduro knows all about it.

Those details and others — including the rough locations and activities of Colombian drug cartels and criminal gangs operating on Venezuelan soil — are part of a Venezuelan intelligence report that Gen. Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera says he hand-delivered to Maduro at his Caracas residence last November…