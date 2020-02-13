EU to Step Up Naval Enforcement of Libya Arms Embargo by Laurence Norman and Jared Malsin - Wall Street Journal

European Union foreign ministers agreed to revive a naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea to enforce the internationally backed arms embargo on Libya, a move likely to encounter stiff challenges given the recent arms buildup by regional powers in the North African country.

EU officials say they hope to have the new operation ready by the end of March.

The EU agreement comes as talks are set to resume Tuesday to end the Libya conflict, which has raged since the ousting of Col. Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Last week, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution backing German-led efforts to facilitate a cease-fire, which would include renewed measures to stop arms from flowing into the country…