Esper Says U.S. Staying in Syria, But Withdrawing South of Turkish Advance, Deal in Works to Have Russians Protect Kurds by Howard Altman – Military Times

The Secretary of Defense is carrying out orders from President Donald Trump to move US forces in Syria to move south of Turkey’s attacks against Kurds, but not leave that conflict-wracked country.

“I spoke with the president last night after discussions with the rest national security team and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper told the CBS Sunday morning Face the Nation show.

Esper said that there is a deal in the works wherein Syrian and Russian-backed forces would provide protection for the Kurds, who are facing an onslaught from the Turkish military.

The Kurdish-lead Syrian Democratic Forces are considered by U.S. military personnel to be the best-trained partner force in that region. It is a force that has taken about 11,000 deaths in the fight against Islamic State and the move has raised the ire of those, like former U.S. Central Command honcho Joseph Votel, who have worked with the SDF…