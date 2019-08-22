Erdogan Threatens Military Action in Syria, U.S.-Backed Group Vows 'All-Out War' if Attacked by Morgan Phillips – Fox News

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his country will soon launch an “air and ground military operation” east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria, prompting the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to promise “all-out war” if they face an unprovoked attack.

Ankara has accused the U.S. of not doing enough to expel Syrian Kurdish fighters from the border region, and could take matters into their own hands “as soon as today or tomorrow,” Erdogan said. The U.S.-backed SDF, led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), said it wanted stability but would not hesitate to respond to an attack.

"However, we will not hesitate to turn any unprovoked attack by Turkey into an all-out war on the entire border to DEFEND ourselves and our people," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali tweeted Saturday…