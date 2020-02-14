Erdogan Tells Assad's Army to End Assault on Idlib by David Rose – The Times

President Erdogan of Turkey has warned the Assad regime and its Russian allies to cease their offensive on the last rebel-held region in Syria or face direct intervention by Turkish forces within two weeks.

The threat came after the Turkish leader had phone conversations with President Putin and President Trump at the weekend.

Mr Erdogan said yesterday that Turkey would drive back the Syrian forces that are closing in on rebel fighters in Idlib province unless they withdrew to the lines agreed by Ankara and Moscow in 2018. “Otherwise we will handle this before the end of February,” he said…