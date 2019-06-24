Ebola: The Impact of Militant Attacks in DR Congo by BBC News Reality Check Team

Health teams responding to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo say their efforts are being severely hampered by attacks on medical staff.

The virus has spread mainly in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, areas occupied by rebel and militia groups and where the government has a limited presence.

"The mistrust and violent attacks against the Ebola response [teams] show no signs of abating," says the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

So where have these attacks taken place and why are health professionals being targeted?...