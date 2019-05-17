Drug Dealers Masqueraded as FARC to Enter Colombia’s Peace Process by Angela Olaya - InSight Crime

The capture of a former FARC leader in Colombia has revealed how he tried to falsely enlist drug traffickers within the country’s peace process, registering them as guerrillas having laid down their arms in order to grant them legal protection.

Luis Eduardo Carvajal, alias Rambo, was an influential leader among the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC) prior to his capture in July 2018.

He is known to have charged millions of dollars to drug traffickers in order to register them as former FARC members with the Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace (Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz – JEP)…