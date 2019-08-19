‘Desperate Need For Speed’ As Army Takes On Chinese, Russian, ISIS Info Ops by Sydney J. Freedberg, Jr. – Breaking Defense

The Army wants to expand its fledgling cyber branch into an information warfare force that can do everything from jamming insurgent radio stations to fighting Chinese cyber espionage and to protecting US elections from online subversion.

It’s a tremendous task, even within the Army — and the implications of information operations go far beyond the military, touching sensitivities central to a democracy. At a minimum, the service’s new strategy requires: