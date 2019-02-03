CTC 'Sentinel' – October 2019 Issue Now Online

CTC Sentinel – October 2019 Issue

Russia’s Battlefield Success in Syria: Will It Be a Pyrrhic Victory? By Seth Jones

A View from the CT Foxhole: Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan By Paul Cruickshank, Brian Dodwell

Newly Released ISIS Files: Learning from the Islamic State’s Long-Version Personnel Form By Daniel Milton, Julia Lodoen, Ryan O’Farrell, Seth Loertscher

Operation Marksburg: Frontline Field Investigation and the Prosecution of Terrorism By Damien Spleeters

Hezbollah’s “Virtual Entrepreneurs:” How Hezbollah is Using the Internet to Incite Violence in Israel By Michael Shkolnik, Alexander Corbeil