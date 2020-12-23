CSIS Podcast with AFSOC Commander Lt. Gen. Slife

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-conversation-afsoc-commander-lt-gen-jim-slife
Dr. Seth Jones from CSIS interviews Lt. Gen. James Slife, the Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command.
Topics include:
"The AFSOC that we will need" versus "The AFSOC we needed"
Diversity in Special Operations
Interagency and Congressional relationships
Adjusting to shrinking and/or flatlining budgets
SOCOM service component alignment with parent services
Moving AFSOC from a "supported force" to a "supporting force"
Shifting to competition with state adversaries
Assisting partner militaries
SOF operational tempo
