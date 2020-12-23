CSIS Podcast with AFSOC Commander Lt. Gen. Slife

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-conversation-afsoc-commander-lt-gen-jim-slife

Dr. Seth Jones from CSIS interviews Lt. Gen. James Slife, the Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command.

Topics include:

"The AFSOC that we will need" versus "The AFSOC we needed"

Diversity in Special Operations

Interagency and Congressional relationships

Adjusting to shrinking and/or flatlining budgets

SOCOM service component alignment with parent services

Moving AFSOC from a "supported force" to a "supporting force"

Shifting to competition with state adversaries

Assisting partner militaries

SOF operational tempo