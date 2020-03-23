COVID-19 Threat Isn’t Going To End Anytime Soon Say Pentagon Leaders by Diana Stancy Correll - Military Times

While President Donald Trump is pushing to “open” the economy and businesses again by Easter Sunday next month, Pentagon officials are cautioning that fighting COVID-19 may take months.

“I think we need to plan for this to be a few months long at least and we’re taking all precautionary measures to do that, to be in it for the long-haul,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pointed to other countries where the virus has erupted and noted that there was a roughly three-month period between when the virus first appeared to when it started to taper off.

“You’re looking at somewhere around 90 days based on some of the other countries,” Milley said at the town hall. “That may or may not apply to the United States. We’ll see. If it does apply, you’re looking at probably late May, June — something in that range — maybe could be as late as July.”…