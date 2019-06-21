Could British Army Counterinsurgency Techniques Help Reduce Poverty in Africa? By Adrian Blomfield - The Telegraph

If the traders in Wangige, a grimy market town on the outskirts of Nairobi, were ever surprised to see a pipe-smoking former guards officer striding through their midst, they were too polite to show it.

Ramshackle, overcrowded and mostly poor, Wangige is not the sort of place that usually attracts white expatriates, who rarely stray far from the Kenyan capital’s greener suburbs.

Yet Wayne Hennessy-Barrett has become an accepted fixture in Wangige over the years after seeing it as an opportunity to develop an unusual approach to tackling poverty.

A major who served in Afghanistan with the Coldstream Guards, Mr Hennessy-Barrett wondered if the counterinsurgency techniques adopted by the British army in Taliban strongholds could somehow be repurposed to make the poor richer.

The idea may seem whimsical, even gimmicky. Wangige is hardly Helmand, nor, by his own admission, did counterinsurgency work particularly well in either Afghanistan or Iraq…