Congress May Have Given the Air Force an Exit Door for the Light Attack Aircraft Program by Valerie Insinna – Defense News

Congress wants the Air Force to consider transferring some funding allocated for light attack planes to U.S. Special Operations Command — a provision that could allow the service to quietly quash its light attack efforts and allow SOCOM to step in to run a program of record.

In the fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act conference report, passed by the House on Wednesday, defense authorizers told the Air Force to enhance coordination with SOCOM as it continues light attack aircraft experiments…