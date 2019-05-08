SWJ El Centro Fellow Dr. Max G. Manwaring has a new book out: Confronting the Evolving Global Security Landscape: Lessons from the Past and Present.
Max G. Manwaring
Praeger, June 2019: 173 Pages
This book will help civilian and military leaders, opinion makers, scholars, and interested citizens come to grips with the realities of the twenty-first-century global security arena by dissecting lessons from both the past and the present.
This book sets out to accomplish four tasks: first, to outline the evolution of the national and international security concept from the Treaty of Westphalia (1648) to the present; second, to examine the circular relationship of the elements that define contemporary security; third, to provide empirical examples to accompany the discussion of each element—security, development, governance, and sovereignty; and fourth, to argue that substantially more sophisticated stability-security concepts, policy structures, and policy-making precautions are required in order for the United States to play more effectively in the global security arena.
Case studies provide the framework to join the various chapters of the book into a cohesive narrative, while the theoretical linear analytic method it employs defines its traditional approach to case studies. For each case study it discusses the issue in context, findings and outcomes of the issue, and conclusions and implications. Issue and Context sections outline the political-historical situation and answers the "What?" question; Findings and Outcome sections answer the "Who?", "Why?", "How?", and "So What?" questions; and Conclusions and Implications sections address Key Points and Lessons.
Features
• Addresses the changing nature of the contemporary global security landscape in an illuminating introductory chapter
• Clearly demonstrates the evolving nature of global security through case studies
• Takes a linear analytic approach, with a vignette that examines an internal security situation accompanying each chapter
• Addresses the major gaps in the national and international security literature
Comments
In addition to the items I have provided immediately below, the following may also prove useful:
From Boutros Boutros-Ghali's 1992 "An Agenda for Peace: Preventive diplomacy, peacemaking and peace-keeping: Report of the Secretary-General:"
"17. The foundation-stone of this work is and must remain the State. Respect for its fundamental sovereignty and integrity are crucial to any common international progress. The time of absolute and exclusive sovereignty, however, has passed ... "
Excerpts from this new book:
First, from the Foreword, Page "x"
"Herein lies the importance of this book. Among its many lessons, it has one important takeaway: to achieve sustainable security, we must address root causes of conflict."
Next, from Chapter One, Page 4:
"Sovereignty (i.e. security) in the past was the unquestioned control of territory and the people in it. Security (and thus sovereignty?) is now conditional. It is the national and international responsibility to generate stability and the well-being that enables political-economic-social development and also enables liberal democracy and a sustainable peace. This is not a simple moral-human concern. Boutros Boutros-Ghali would remind us that the new internal legal practices of protection and prevention of harm, and the accompanying redefinition of security and sovereignty, are intended to preclude a coerced transition of extant values of a given society to the unwelcome values of a given winner."
(Note: The second item in parenthesis above, to wit: "and thus sovereignty?", is mine.)