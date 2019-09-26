Communist China Doesn’t Let Hong Kong Unrest, Trade War Rain on Its Parade by Philip Wen and Eva Dou – Wall Street Journal

Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a grandiose military parade marking the 70th anniversary of Communist rule, a projection of strength as the country wrestles with a challenge from President Trump, while Hong Kong braced for another round of anti-Beijing protests.

“There isn’t any force able to shake our great motherland’s status,” Mr. Xi declared from the podium in Tiananmen Square, where Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People’s Republic of China seven decades ago. “There isn’t any force able to impede the forward strides of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation.”

Speaking after a playing of the national anthem and a 70-gun salute, Mr. Xi said the founding of the Communist-ruled state had reversed China’s tragic fate of being “bullied and humiliated” for more than a century. Instead, he said, China was now on the road to a “great rejuvenation.”…