Combating Terrorism Center at West Point: The Terrorist Lists: An Examination of the U.S. Government’s Counterterrorism Designations Efforts

Full Report: https://ctc.usma.edu/the-terrorist-lists-an-examination-of-the-u-s-governments-counterterrorism-designations-efforts/

By Seth Loertscher, Daniel Milton, Bryan Price, Cynthia Loertscher

From September 2020, but especially relevant with the recent decision to designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-iran-cuba-diplomacy-china-93528aaaab4014ab527609da527e93db

This report examines two sanctioning efforts the U.S. government has employed against terrorist actors: the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list and the designation of individuals as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under the authority granted by Executive Order 13224. Although the specific purposes of each of these programs differ from one another, ultimately both represent a non-kinetic approach to counterterrorism that relies on the application of diplomatic and/or financial statecraft.